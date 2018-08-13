New report suggests Galway’s hospitality sector vulnerable to a hard Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s drinks and hospitality businesses are highly vulnerable to a hard or ‘no deal’ Brexit.

That’s according to a new report published today by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

Hospitality work in Galway, which includes pubs, hotels, B&Bs and restaurants accounts for almost 7,500 jobs – 6.8 percent of all employment in the county.

Hospitality accounts for 9.5 percent of all employment in the West of Ireland compared to 8 percent in Dublin.

DCU Associate Professor of Economics Anthony Foley says an economic shock like Brexit could hit jobs in certain areas, you can hear him on The [email protected] for Galway…