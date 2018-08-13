15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

New report suggests Galway’s hospitality sector vulnerable to a hard Brexit

By GBFM News
August 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s drinks and hospitality businesses are highly vulnerable to a hard or ‘no deal’ Brexit.

That’s according to a new report published today by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

Hospitality work in Galway, which includes pubs, hotels, B&Bs and restaurants accounts for almost 7,500 jobs – 6.8 percent of all employment in the county.

Hospitality accounts for 9.5 percent of all employment in the West of Ireland compared to 8 percent in Dublin.

DCU Associate Professor of Economics Anthony Foley says an economic shock like Brexit could hit jobs in certain areas, you can hear him on The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Olive Loughnane Appointed To The Board Of Sport Ireland
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show with Lisa Regan- Monday August 13th 2018
August 13, 2018
Galway Atlantaquaria says more needs to be done to tackle marine litter
August 13, 2018
Galway students urged to be cautious when booking accommodation
August 13, 2018
Galway voted as one of world’s friendliest cities

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 13, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Part One
August 13, 2018
Olive Loughnane Appointed To The Board Of Sport Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK