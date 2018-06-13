15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New report reveals 2 Galway water supplies remain on Remedial Action List

June 13, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two Galway water supplies remain on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of supplies at risk of contamination.

That’s according to the EPA’s Drinking Water Report for 2017.

 

The EPA’s Remedial Action List is a register of public water supplies with the most serious deficiencies and known to be most at risk from contamination.

At its height, there were 35 Galway supplies on the list – 34 of which were located in the county, as well as the single supply for Galway City.

 

