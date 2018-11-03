15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

New report highlights social and economic challenges facing those living in Gaeltacht

By GBFM News
November 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Living in the Gaeltacht is a far greater challenge than living outside it.

That’s according to Senator Padraig O Ceidigh – who has launched a report examining the socio-economic profile of Gaeltacht areas nationwide.

 

It focused on areas including education, health, age profiles and employment and social opportunities.

The report aims to provide an evidence-based picture of what life is like in the Gaeltacht – and to use it to guide improved development policy.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Major international clinical trial on diabetic kidney disease now underway at NUIG
November 3, 2018
Major international clinical trial on diabetic kidney disease now underway at NUIG
November 2, 2018
Gardai investigate after main road brawl brings city traffic to a standstill beside new Garda HQ
November 2, 2018
County Council urged to take steps to avoid ‘traffic mayhem’ in Clarinbridge next week

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 2, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhounds Tips For The Weekend
November 2, 2018
Ireland panel announced for U21 Hurling – Shinty International this Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK