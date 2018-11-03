New report highlights social and economic challenges facing those living in Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Living in the Gaeltacht is a far greater challenge than living outside it.

That’s according to Senator Padraig O Ceidigh – who has launched a report examining the socio-economic profile of Gaeltacht areas nationwide.

It focused on areas including education, health, age profiles and employment and social opportunities.

The report aims to provide an evidence-based picture of what life is like in the Gaeltacht – and to use it to guide improved development policy.

