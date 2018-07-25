15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

New planning applications in Barna flood risk zones likely to need hydrology report

By GBFM News
July 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  Any new planning application for a site in Barna considered to be located on a flood zone is likely to need to be accompanied with a hydrology report.

The measure has been proposed following a meeting of the county council where proposed variations to the Barna Development Plan were debated.

The report was prepared following 16 submissions and observations from the general public and authorities during the public consultation period.

However, all seven of the Chief Executive’s alterations were rejected due to concerns that areas deemed to be at risk of flooding should be zoned as open space and recreation, and not as residential.

A new objective now states that any new planning applications for a site considered to be located on a flood zone will need to be accompanied with a site specific hydrology report.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
