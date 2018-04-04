15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New orthodontists to help tackle lengthy waiting lists across Galway

By GBFM News
April 4, 2018

Time posted: 12:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new consultant orthodontists have been appointed in a bid to tackle long waiting lists for Galway teenagers.

The issue has been raised at HSE regional health forum level on several occasions in recent years.

It’s been confirmed that one orthodontist has taken up their position this week, while another will begin on June 5th.

Independent TD for Galway East Sean Canney says the new appointments are the key to tackling lengthy orthodontic waiting lists for Galway teenagers.

