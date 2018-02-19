15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

New marine research vessel to be based in Galway

By GBFM News
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 1:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Marine Institute has been given the go ahead to replace the Celtic Voyager with a new state of the art research vessel, which will be based in Galway.

Funds to replace the 20 year old ship have been earmarked in the National Development Plan.

The new vessel will be 20 metres longer than its predecessor and will be specially designed to operate in the harsh conditions off the west coast for up to 21 days at a time.

The replacement vessel is expected to be complete in 2021, and will be used by The Marine Institute, the Geological Survey of Ireland as well as other state agencies and universities.

CEO of the Marine Institute, Peter Heffernan says that the Celtic Voyager 2 will follow its predecessor’s example of exemplary service.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop, Eyre Square, Galway have the following 2 positions  available:
February 19, 2018
Irish university cancels student visit to Belgium due to GMIT students deaths
February 19, 2018
Headford Road and Dominick Street reopen following separate incidents
February 19, 2018
Significant increase in use of city public bike scheme

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 19, 2018
Weekend Galway GAA Club results
February 18, 2018
Galway win again in Littlewoods National Camogie League – Reaction
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK