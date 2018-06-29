15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New Inishbofin ferry boat to be launched this afternoon

June 29, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new ferry for Inishbofin will be officially launched at Cleggan Pier this afternoon.

The ‘Island Adventure’ is a state-of-the-art 27 metre vessel with over 200 seats.

The Island Adventure was purchased in France by Inishbofin Island Discovery Ltd and underwent refurbishment and upgrade works at Mooney’s of Killybegs in recent months.

It’s a 27 metre long purpose built passenger vessel with all year round capability and capacity for 240 passengers, as well as increased cargo space.

The company says the Island Adventure is a substantial investment and a major step forward for the service and the future development of the firm.

The new vessel will take over duties from the current boat – named ‘Island Discovery’  – which has served the island for the past two decades.

The new Island Adventure ferry will be launched at Cleggan Pier this afternoon at 3.

