New hub for sustainable energy opens in NUIG

By GBFM News
July 11, 2018

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has secured over four million euro in funding for a new hub for sustainable energy and fuel efficiency.

Science Foundation Ireland and industry partners have allocated €4.4 million to the Research Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy Ireland based at NUI Galway.

The Galway researchers are studying areas such as the nature of how fuels burn and how to design more enivornmentally friendly engines.

This latest funding will expand the research activity at NUI Galway and also in UCC, University of Limerick and Trinity College.

