New housing development planned for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a housing development of nearly 40 homes in the centre of Claregalway.

K King Construction Claregalway Ltd. has applied for planning permission to build 39 residential units at Summerfield.

The development would comprise emi-detached and terraced houses and the application includes a Linguistic Impact Statement as Claregalway is in the Gaeltacht.

Vehicle and pedestrian access would be from the existing River Oaks estate and a Natura Impact Statement has also been compiled for the development.

A decision is due from the county council next month.