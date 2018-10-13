15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New houses given approval for east Galway village

By GBFM News
October 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted planning approval for new houses in the east Galway village of Moylough.

Kieran Lyons has secured permission for 19 houses off the N63 in the heart of the village.

It will be similar in layout and scale to an existing residential estate on adjoining lands, called The Dales, with a mix of house types.

County planners have attached 17 conditions to the grant of planning permission.

One condition stipulates that the housing development must be fully completed and services such as public lighting operational, prior to the occupation of any newly built home.

That’s unless a phased development approach is agreed with the county council.

Also a bond of 125 thousand euro must be lodged with the local authority before development at the site restarts, to ensure the satisfactory completion of services for the estate.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
