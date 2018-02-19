15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New group to encourage Connemara jobs secures petition for marine park

By GBFM News
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A newly established group to support the creation of jobs in the Carna area has garnered significant support for a marine park in Cill Chiaráin.

JobsForCarna has has gathered more than 12 hundred signatures on a petition in support of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s, Páirc na Mara.

The group was set up to try and create more employment opportunities in the Carna and Cashel area.

The planning application for the marine innovation park is currently being assessed by Galway County Council.

Meanwhile, a report undertaken by Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara in Carna and Carna/Cashel GAA club shows that almost three quarters of young people from the area left in the last 30 years.

Mícheál Dubworth from the JobsForCarna committee, says Connemara badly needs employment opportunities

Galway Bay FM News Desk
