15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Band Show

The Big Band Show

New grant scheme for Connemara and Aran Islands tourism businesses

By GBFM News
May 20, 2018

Time posted: 11:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland has launched a new grant scheme for Connemara and the Aran Islands.

New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way will provide grants up to 200 thousand euro for new and existing visitor attractions.

Workshops will take place tomorrow on Inis Mor and in Spiddal (21/4).

Fáilte Ireland says the New Horizons scheme aims to to develop and improve visitor experiences along the Connemara Coast and on the Aran Islands.

The tourism body is now accepting applications from tourism businesses, and will hold workshops on Monday for those who wish to apply.

The first workshop takes place at Ostan Oileain Arainn, Inis Mor at 2pm on Monday, and another will be held at An Cruiscin Lan Hotel in Spiddal at 7pm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win a weekend away with Destination Westport on The Keith Finnegan Show
May 20, 2018
Parents of Savita Halappanavar urge people to vote yes to repeal the 8th
May 20, 2018
LISTEN: Corrandulla woman named new Galway Rose
May 19, 2018
Green light for new retail space at Briarhill

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 18, 2018
Bundee Aki To Captain Barbarians Against England
May 18, 2018
Supermacs Renew Sponsorship Of All Galway Inter County Teams
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK