New grant scheme for Connemara and Aran Islands tourism businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland has launched a new grant scheme for Connemara and the Aran Islands.

New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way will provide grants up to 200 thousand euro for new and existing visitor attractions.

Workshops will take place tomorrow on Inis Mor and in Spiddal (21/4).

Fáilte Ireland says the New Horizons scheme aims to to develop and improve visitor experiences along the Connemara Coast and on the Aran Islands.

The tourism body is now accepting applications from tourism businesses, and will hold workshops on Monday for those who wish to apply.

The first workshop takes place at Ostan Oileain Arainn, Inis Mor at 2pm on Monday, and another will be held at An Cruiscin Lan Hotel in Spiddal at 7pm.