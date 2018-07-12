New gardai to be assigned to Oughterard and gaeltacht areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new garda is to be transferred to the Oughterard area in the next few weeks.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley.

He was responding to concerns about the level of policing in the Moycullen and Oughterard areas in recent months.

Chief Super Curley says he is happy that the garda assigned to Moycullen is capable of dealing with issues in that area with the assistance of Salthill gardaí if needed.

He said there have been a number of retirements from the force in Oughterard and he plans to replace one of the retired gardaí in the coming weeks.

A second garda will be assigned to Oughterard in the near future.

