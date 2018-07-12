15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

New gardai to be assigned to Oughterard and gaeltacht areas

By GBFM News
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new garda is to be transferred to the Oughterard area in the next few weeks.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley.

He was responding to concerns about the level of policing in the Moycullen and Oughterard areas in recent months.

Chief Super Curley says he is happy that the garda assigned to Moycullen is capable of dealing with issues in that area with the assistance of Salthill gardaí if needed.

He said there have been a number of retirements from the force in Oughterard and he plans to replace one of the retired gardaí in the coming weeks.

A second garda will be assigned to Oughterard in the near future.

Tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4 to hear more from Chief Superintendent Curley ….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Roscommon Name Team For Super 8’s Clash With Tyrone
July 12, 2018
New festival highlighting local seafood to be launched in Connemara
July 12, 2018
Disruption to Mid Galway water supply due to fault at treatment plant
July 12, 2018
Connemara seafood plant says it faces closure over government fish quotas

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 12, 2018
Roscommon Name Team For Super 8’s Clash With Tyrone
July 12, 2018
Connacht FA Champions Cup Quarter Final Draw
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK