Alan Murphy

New Garda Headquarters in Renmore to open in Autumn

By GBFM News
May 24, 2018

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister says the new Garda Headquarters in Renmore could be open by September.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has also confirmed that the building is expected to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Work on the €25 million Garda HQ began in October 2015 at a greenfield site directly opposite GMIT on the Dublin Road.

Garda authorities say the new 11,000m2 development will cater for a full range of operational requirements at district, divisional and regional level.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
