Galway United have been drawn away to North end United in the First Round Of The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup with the game taking place on the weekend of the 12th of August.

Newly appointed Galway United manager Alan Murphy gave his thoughts of the draw to John Mulligan and also stressed the importance of a good home crowd next Friday night when Galway United face Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Eamon Deacy Park