15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

New facility for children with autism approved for Castlegar school

By GBFM News
February 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A school on the outskirts of the city is set for expansion now that the city council has approved the plans.

The Board of Management of Castlegar National School has been given planning permission to an extension.

The new extension at Castlegar National School will provide a new classroom for children with autism, a general classroom and ancillary rooms.

The plans also include a new drop-off area at the back of the school.

The extension is subject to 9 planning conditions including a stipulation that it can’t be occupied until the access roadway and footpaths are fully completed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GMIT To Host CFAI Cup Finals Week
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday February 9th 2018
February 9, 2018
Decision to refuse Loughrea solar farm appealed
February 9, 2018
Galway care workers to strike as no agreement reached over pay
February 9, 2018
Works to alleviate traffic congestion in Parkmore to begin on Monday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 9, 2018
Meehan Family and Ger Murphy To Be Honoured By GAA President’s Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2018
February 9, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Draws Tonight LIVE on Galway Bay FM
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK