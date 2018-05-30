15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New €3m Doolin to Aran ferry to arrive from France next week

May 30, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new, state of the art 3 million euro ferry to serve the Aran Islands will arrive in Doolin next week. (Tues 5/6)

The eco-friendly Star of Doolin has been comissioned by the Garrihy’s family run-business, Doolin2Aran Ferries, based in northwest Clare.

The ferry has been built in La Rochelle, France, and will stop in Brest and Dingle before arriving in Doolin at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

The Star of Doolin is a 26 meter vessel with 200 seats – and is tailored for international tourists with multi-lingual voice and visual guide systems.

