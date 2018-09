Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony took place at Renmore Barracks today to mark the transfer of command of the 1st Infantry Batallion

Lieutenant -Colonel Frank Flannery formally took authority over an Chéad Cathlán Coisithe in a ceremony at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa.

The new Commanding Officer has just returned to Ireland having spent a year in Lebanon and we’ll be talking to him at length on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.