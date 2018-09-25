15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

New city busking regulations delayed to seek legal clarity

By GBFM News
September 25, 2018

Time posted: 3:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is awaiting legal advice regarding new busking bye-laws, which has delayed the implementation of the legislation.

Earlier this year, councillors voted in favour of new laws to regulate buskers in the city.

Some of the content of the new bye-laws would mean amplifiers couldn’t be used by buskers before 6 in the evening.

It had been mooted in some circles that the new regulations would come into effect this month.

However, at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, spokesperson for the city council, Gary McMahon, said the local authority is awaiting further legal clarity in relation to the legislation.

More at 5

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for joint approach in bid to tackle student anti-social behaviour
Galway Hurlers Golf Classic Begins In Portumna This Thursday
September 25, 2018
Concern over job risks at Celestica Galway following termination of key contract
September 25, 2018
Call for joint approach in bid to tackle student anti-social behaviour
September 25, 2018
Former NUI Galway manager appointed as CEO of Western Development Commission

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 25, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin lead the way as 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All Star nominees revealed
September 25, 2018
Galway Hurlers Golf Classic Begins In Portumna This Thursday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK