New city busking regulations delayed to seek legal clarity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is awaiting legal advice regarding new busking bye-laws, which has delayed the implementation of the legislation.

Earlier this year, councillors voted in favour of new laws to regulate buskers in the city.

Some of the content of the new bye-laws would mean amplifiers couldn’t be used by buskers before 6 in the evening.

It had been mooted in some circles that the new regulations would come into effect this month.

However, at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, spokesperson for the city council, Gary McMahon, said the local authority is awaiting further legal clarity in relation to the legislation.

