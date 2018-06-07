New chairs elected to Loughrea and Connemara Municipal District Councils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new chairman of Connemara Municipal District is Fianna Fail’s Noel Thomas.

He takes over the role from Fine Gael’s Niamh Byrne after being proposed by Fianna Fail’s Seamus Walsh at a meeting today.

Meanwhile, FG Cllr Joe Byrne has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Loughrea Municipal District.

He takes over the role from outgoing chair Fianna Fail’s Cllr Ivan Canning after being proposed by FG cllr Jimmy Mc Clearn.

Councillor Byrne says he feels Municipal Districts are going to become even more important.