Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Census Pilot Survey is to be carried out in parts of Galway.

The Central Statistics Office is carrying out the survey in 15-thousand homes across seven counties to trial new and updated questions that they hope to add to the official Census in 2021.

The survey will be carried out in parts of Athenry, Claregalway, Craughwell, Kilchreest, and Peterswell.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…