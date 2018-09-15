New cancer facilities at UHG could be delayed by gap in HSE capital budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of new facilities for cancer patients at University Hospital Galway are likely to be delayed as a result of funding pressure in the health service.

It’s as Simon Harris has advised the Finance Minister that the health service is facing a funding gap of over €100m in it’s capital plan for 2018.

It’s after it was revealed this week that the HSE is, overall, running an overspend of up to €600m – which could seriously affect the upcoming budget.

The capital budget for this year was set at just under half a billion euro.

However, according to the Irish Times, correspondence between Simon Harris and Pascal Donohue reveal there is a significant hole in that budget.

It follows revelations this week that the health service is running an overspend of around €600m – which could severely impact the upcoming budget.

Now, it’s reported that a shortfall of €109m in the capital budget for 2018 means a number of projects will be slowed down or delayed – likely pushing them into the budget for next year.

These include a planned new radiation oncology unit at University Hospital Galway, as well as a new acute psychiatric unit in Sligo and renal unit at Tallaght Hospital.

It’s reported the funding deficit could also mean about half of the HSE’s planned programme for replacement of equipment and ambulances will not go ahead.