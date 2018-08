Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new campaign is due to launch later this month to boost support for the creation of a greenway in East Galway.

The campaign for ‘The Quiet Man Greenway’ will launch at a meeting in Athenry on the 21st of August- in an effort to secure a greenway along the closed railway line between Athenry and Milltown.

