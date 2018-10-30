15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New bus link to serve East Galway following campaign for rural services

October 30, 2018

A new bus link is to serve the East Galway areas of Kilrickle and Cappataggle following a campaign to maintain rural services.

Earlier this year, Bus Eireann made changes to its route 20 services from Galway to Dublin, withdrawing a number of stops including Kilrickle in Loughrea and Derrydonnell in Oranmore.

Bus Eireann said its Expressway services are not state funded and decisions were made on a commercial basis.

A local campaign followed which resulted in protestors blocking Bus Eireann buses in Kilrickle in a bid to save rural transport links.

 

