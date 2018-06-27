15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New bridge for Oughterard village as old structure to be bypassed by main N59 traffic

By GBFM News
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 5:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new bridge is to be built in the village of Oughterard to cater for growing traffic numbers on the N59 route, in a major step forward for the tourist hotspot.

The current N59 bridge on the Clifden side of the village will be bypassed to make way for a new bridge 50 metres on the village side.

The old bridge will remain open for local access only.

The new structure over the Owenriff River will also have footbridges added on both sides to ensure pedestrian safety.

It follows a high-level meeting last evening, during which Transport Infrastructure Ireland pledged its support for the project.

Councillor Niamh Byrne says the project is now in the advanced planning stages and construction works could begin next summer.

She says the outcome of the meeting was not anticipated and is a major step forward for road safety in Oughterard.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
