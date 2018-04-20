15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New book features the story of one resident of the Tuam Mother and Baby HOME

By GBFM News
April 20, 2018

Time posted: 6:06 pm

My Name is Bridget pieces together the story of Bridget Dolan, who in 1946 at the age of twenty-six, entered The Tuam Mother and Baby Home, alone and eight months pregnant.The book was released today and will be launched in Dublin by Christina Noble on Tuesday night.

Bridget gave birth to a boy, John, who died at the home less than two years later. Tragically Bridget found herself back in the home in 1949, again alone and pregnant. Her second child was once again delivered into the care of the nuns and was taken from her, never to be seen or heard from again.

In 2012, eleven years after Bridget’s death, Anna Corrigan, Bridget’s daughter, discovered that she was not an only child as she had always believed, but had had two brothers. In the book, with Alison O’Reilly, Anna pieces together her mother’s story.

