New bill could allow additional 7000 Galway teenagers the vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An additional 7,000 Galway teenagers could be given the right to vote if the Seanad today passes a motion to extend voting rights.

The Electoral Amendment Bill 2016 could give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in local and European elections if passed in the Seanad and Dail.

While a national referendum is required to change the voting age for Dail or Presidential elections, local and European elections only require a change in legislation.

Nationally, over 126 thousand teenagers could be added to voting registers if the bill is approved.

Communication manger with the National Youth Council of Ireland, Daniel Meister says young people have a right to influence issues important to them.