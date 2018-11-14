New Balance FAI Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw

The draw for the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup has been announced. This round puts all regional qualifiers together in an open draw. From a Connacht perspective, it is a case of a mixed bag regarding their draw in the competition. Of the Galway teams remaining in the competition, Athenry have been drawn at home to either St Josephs or Tramore, Mervue United will be away to Carrigaline United B and Loughrea will be away to Evergreen. What could be one of the games of the round will happen at the Curragh Grounds with Ballinasloe Town drawn at home to Westport United. The remaining games featuring Connacht sides see Castlebar Celtic at home to Usher Celtic, Conn Rangers at home to Sherriff YC, Carbury away to Newport Town and Manorhamilton Rangers at home to St Michael’s.
The games have been fixed for the weekend of the 2nd of December.
The Draw In Full….
Gorey Rangers v Rathkeale FC
Manorhamilton Rangers v St Michaels FC
St. Kevins Boys FC v Pike Rovers
Freebooters FC v Fermoy FC or Rathcoole Rovers
Ringmahon Rangers v Greencastle Celtic
Castlebar Celtic v Usher Celtic
Muirhevna Mor or Drogheda Town v Ballynanty Rovers
Newmarket Celtic v Waterford Crystal
New Oak Boys FC v Cappry Rovers
Athenry FC v St. Josephs FC or Tramore FC
Killeaney FC or Bally Rvs or Castleisland FC v VEC FC
Bohemians FC v Crumlin Utd
Rosemount FC or Kingswood Castle FC v Dunboyne FC or Castle Celtic
Ballymun Utd v Macroom FC
Moneygall FC or Peake Villa FC v Carrig Celtic
Conn Rangers FC v Sheriff YC
Ardmore Rvs or St. Pauls Artane FC v MP FC
Park Celtic v Bansha Celtic or Clonmel Town
Evergreen FC v Loughrea Rams
Killarney Celtic v Regional Utd.
Newport Town FC v Carbury FC
Willow Park FC v Ferrybank FC
Glengad Utd v Geraldines FC
Swords Celtic v Crettyard Utd.
FC Transilvania v Wayside Celtic
Ballinasloe Town v Westport Utd.
St. John Bosco FC v BT Harps
Blarney Utd v Aishling Annacotty FC
Glin Rovers v Lakewood Ath.
Birr Town v Villa FC
Boot Road Celtic or Oliver Bond Celtic v Suncroft FC or Newbridge Hotspurs
Carrigaline Utd B v Mervue Utd.