New Balance FAI Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw

The draw for the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup has been announced. This round puts all regional qualifiers together in an open draw. From a Connacht perspective, it is a case of a mixed bag regarding their draw in the competition. Of the Galway teams remaining in the competition, Athenry have been drawn at home to either St Josephs or Tramore, Mervue United will be away to Carrigaline United B and Loughrea will be away to Evergreen. What could be one of the games of the round will happen at the Curragh Grounds with Ballinasloe Town drawn at home to Westport United. The remaining games featuring Connacht sides see Castlebar Celtic at home to Usher Celtic, Conn Rangers at home to Sherriff YC, Carbury away to Newport Town and Manorhamilton Rangers at home to St Michael’s.

The games have been fixed for the weekend of the 2nd of December.

The Draw In Full….

Gorey Rangers v Rathkeale FC

Manorhamilton Rangers v St Michaels FC

St. Kevins Boys FC v Pike Rovers

Freebooters FC v Fermoy FC or Rathcoole Rovers

Ringmahon Rangers v Greencastle Celtic

Castlebar Celtic v Usher Celtic

Muirhevna Mor or Drogheda Town v Ballynanty Rovers

Newmarket Celtic v Waterford Crystal

New Oak Boys FC v Cappry Rovers

Athenry FC v St. Josephs FC or Tramore FC

Killeaney FC or Bally Rvs or Castleisland FC v VEC FC

Bohemians FC v Crumlin Utd

Rosemount FC or Kingswood Castle FC v Dunboyne FC or Castle Celtic

Ballymun Utd v Macroom FC

Moneygall FC or Peake Villa FC v Carrig Celtic

Conn Rangers FC v Sheriff YC

Ardmore Rvs or St. Pauls Artane FC v MP FC

Park Celtic v Bansha Celtic or Clonmel Town

Evergreen FC v Loughrea Rams

Killarney Celtic v Regional Utd.

Newport Town FC v Carbury FC

Willow Park FC v Ferrybank FC

Glengad Utd v Geraldines FC

Swords Celtic v Crettyard Utd.

FC Transilvania v Wayside Celtic

Ballinasloe Town v Westport Utd.

St. John Bosco FC v BT Harps

Blarney Utd v Aishling Annacotty FC

Glin Rovers v Lakewood Ath.

Birr Town v Villa FC

Boot Road Celtic or Oliver Bond Celtic v Suncroft FC or Newbridge Hotspurs

Carrigaline Utd B v Mervue Utd.