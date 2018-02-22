15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

New apartment blocks planned for Woodquay in the city

By GBFM News
February 22, 2018

Time posted: 4:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for new accommodation in the heart of the city.

K King Construction Claregalway Limited has applied for planning permission to demolish uninhabited houses at St. Brendan’s Avenue in Woodquay.

In their place, the company wants to build 19 apartments and maisonettes in blocks ranging in height from 2-storey to 4-storey.

The application also includes bicycle parking and a shared public courtyard.

A decision is expected from the city council planning department in April. (11/4)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galwegians Ciara O’Connor Looks Ahead To Ireland and Wales On Sunday
February 22, 2018
Call for Government help to repay City Council land loans
February 22, 2018
Deadline looms for submissions on major urban village plan for Ardaun
February 22, 2018
44 patients on trolleys at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 22, 2018
Galwegians Ciara O’Connor Looks Ahead To Ireland and Wales On Sunday
February 22, 2018
Galway United Match Preview v Athlone Town
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK