National Road Series 2018 – First Round Des Hanlon 25th March

CARLOW will host the opening round of the 2018 Cycling Ireland National Road Series this Sunday, with a new, tougher route, starting and finishing in the town.

Run by Carlow Road Cycling Club and sponsored by Dan Morrissey & Co, the Des Hanlon Memorial Road Race will take the Men’s National Road Series field over a challenging 150km route, and the Women’s over 84km of the same course.

The route has changed markedly from last season’s 36th editions, won by Darragh O’Mahoney and subsequent Women’s champion Eve McCrystal.

Race director Paul Keane explained: “There was call to make the course tougher after last year so we’ve tried to answer that, while maintaining the connection with the town.

“All races will start in the town and head out towards Castlecomer, up onto a ridge and a 33km circuit.”

Basing the majority of the race on the ridge adds plenty of climbing – the men travelling 4 laps of that circuit, and the women 2 – with the pelotons returning to their start point for a flat finish.

The Women’s National Road Series will take on extra significance from Sunday, as the races are set to serve as part of a selection mechanism for the Irish Team at Rás na mBan 2018 – all riders interested in selection are encouraged to compete in the series.

National coaches and selectors are looking at this race series and the performance of riders in these races as indicators of form and performance potential.

Sign on opens at 10am in Toughers Restaurant, Dublin Road, Carlow, with a rolling start to all races beginning at 12.20pm.

Expected in the men’s line up is a strong showing from the team of the season so far, Viner Caremark Pactimo, who have already won the Lacey Cup in Kerry with Matteo Cigala, Conor Hennebry taking Rás Naomh Finian in Clonard for the team, and the Bobby Power Memorial in Carrick-On-Suir going to Sean Lacey, the winner of the past two Men’s National Road Series’.

Last year’s overwhelming Women’s Champions Eve McCrystal will miss the Des Hanlon due to commitments as pilot for Paralympian Katie George-Dunlevy at the World Championships in Rio – where the pair won time trial Gold and road race Silver back in 2016.

Also missing is rising star Órla Walsh, now based in Mallorca and focusing on the track, but Sunday’s women’s race is expected to welcome McCrystals staunchest rivals Katharine Smyth, former series winner Claire McIlwaine, and a host of emerging talent.

