National policy failing Galway’s island schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

National policy is failing Galway’s island schools.

That’s according to the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board’s education officer.

It follows the launch of a report this week on off-shore islands schools and the challenges they face.

It recommends that the island allowance be reinstated for teachers in island schools as an incentive for accessing and retaining staff.

It’s also proposed to increase the budget to island post-primary schools by 20 thousand euro annually.

Education officer with GRETB, Tomas Mac Phaidín, says national policy has put Galway’s island schools under significant pressure.