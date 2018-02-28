15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

National policy failing Galway’s island schools

By GBFM News
February 28, 2018

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

National policy is failing Galway’s island schools.

That’s according to the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board’s education officer.

It follows the launch of a report this week on off-shore islands schools and the challenges they face.

It recommends that the island allowance be reinstated for teachers in island schools as an incentive for accessing and retaining staff.

It’s also proposed to increase the budget to island post-primary schools by 20 thousand euro annually.

Education officer with GRETB, Tomas Mac Phaidín, says national policy has put Galway’s island schools under significant pressure.

