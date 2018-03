The Littlewoods National Camogie League Semi-Finals takes place this Sunday with Galway taking on Kilkenny in Banagher at 2pm and Cork and Limerick meet in CIT at the same time.

Darren Kelly went along to speak to manager Tony O’Donovan and Captain Sarah Dervan as they looked ahead to Sunday’s Game.

Darren first spoke to the Galway Manager Tony O’Donovan

Darren then spoke to team Captain Sarah Dervan

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm with regular updates on Galway Bay FM.