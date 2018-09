Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Muslim community in Galway has been refused permission to keep a place of worship in the city.

Last year the city council refused to grant planning permission to the Western Islamic Cultural City to keep a house in Mincloon as a place of worship and accommodation.

The group appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála which has agreed with the city council and upheld the refusal.

