Multinational firm plans to double its workforce in Galway office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Professional services and consultancy firm, EY intends to double the number of employees in its Galway office by 2020.

The company, which offers tax and audit services in the West – plans to take on 35 new hires and introduce additional offerings such as corporate finance and risk advisory over the next two years.

Having grown from five staff to 35 since opening the Galway office in 2016, the firm recently expanded its office space in the city.

In the last two years, EY’s headcount has increased by 36 per cent and it now employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland.

EY Galway Director, Emer Joyce says the announcement gives people the opportunity to return and work in their local area. For more on this story tune in at 2…