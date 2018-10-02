Multi-Drop Delivery Driver required in Galway

Multi-Drop Delivery Driver – Full-Time Permanent Position
We are currently recruiting for a full-time multi-drop driver to work out of our Galway Depot. The driver will be responsible for delivering to our customers on designated daily routes. We offer competitive pay rates and a daily meal allowance.
The ideal candidate will:
- Have a valid clean C driving licence
- Have a valid CPC card and a digital tachograph driver card.
- Have flexibility in terms of routes, tasks, working hours and working days.
- Experience in a similar role is an advantage but not a deal breaker.
Please email your CV to [email protected].