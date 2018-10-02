15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Multi-Drop Delivery Driver required in Galway

By Damian Burke
October 2, 2018

Time posted: 4:26 pm

Multi-Drop Delivery Driver –  Full-Time Permanent Position

We are currently recruiting for a full-time multi-drop driver to work out of our Galway Depot.  The driver will be responsible for delivering to our customers on designated daily routes. We offer competitive pay rates and a daily meal allowance.

The ideal candidate will:

  • Have a valid clean C driving licence
  • Have a valid CPC card and a digital tachograph driver card.
  • Have flexibility in terms of routes, tasks, working hours and working days.
  • Experience in a similar role is an advantage but not a deal breaker.

Please email your CV to [email protected].

JobSpot
