Multi-Drop Delivery Driver required in Galway

Multi-Drop Delivery Driver – Full-Time Permanent Position

We are currently recruiting for a full-time multi-drop driver to work out of our Galway Depot. The driver will be responsible for delivering to our customers on designated daily routes. We offer competitive pay rates and a daily meal allowance.

The ideal candidate will:

Have a valid clean C driving licence

driving licence Have a valid CPC card and a digital tachograph driver card.

Have flexibility in terms of routes, tasks, working hours and working days.

Experience in a similar role is an advantage but not a deal breaker.

Please email your CV to [email protected].