Mullarney to play in French Amateur Open as GUI name six man squad.

By Sport GBFM
April 26, 2018

The Golfing Union of Ireland have selected a six-man squad to compete at the French International Amateur Open (Murat Cup) in Chantilly from 25-27 May.

Castle’s Alex Gleeson, runner-up at the West of Ireland and tied second at the European Nations Cup, is named in the squad alongside Robin Dawson (Tramore), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jonathan Yates (Naas), Rowan Lester (Hermitage) and Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene).

Dawson is Ireland’s highest ranked player in the field. Rowan Lester is a winner three times already this season with Texas Wesleyan on the American collegiate circuit.

Four more Irish players make the trip to France. Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell, Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, Jack Pierse from Portmarnock and Mallow’s James Sugrue are also competing in Chantilly.

The format for the French amateur is 72-hole stroke play with 36 holes played on the final day. The top 40 and ties progress after the second round. Kevin Murray (Tramore) is Ireland’s team manager for the event.

The GUI’s High Performance programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI. GUI Squad – French Amateur Championship, 25-27 May, Chantilly: Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jonathan Yates (Naas), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene).

Sport
