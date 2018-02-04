15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Moycullen Handball Club is named Handball Club Of The Year

By Sport GBFM
February 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

At the GAA HANDBALL NATIONAL AWARDS ceremony held in Croke Park last night MOYCULLEN HANDBALL CLUB was winner of the prestigious Club of the Year award.

This acknowledgement at National level is a huge and well deserved success for the Club.

In recent years the Club has added a 60×30 and an additional 40×20 court to it’s top class facility at Moycullen. In all the Club had 4 nominations- Club of the Year, youth pl ayer of the year, Diarmuid Mulkerrins, club official of the year – Tony Audley and Senior player of the year, Martin Mulkerrins.

It was indeed a huge honour to be named the winner of the CLUB OF THE YEAR award.

 

print
Sport
