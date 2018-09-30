Moycullen comes out on top in big Galway derby

In Galway,it was the clash of Moycullen and Maree at NUIG in the opening round of the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League, with Moycullen dominating proceedings in the opening two quarters, keeping Maree to just 21 points for the half.

A refocused Maree came out after the break though, and as the clock ticked down in the fourth, had Moycullen’s lead cut back to just four points by the midway mark. The hosts persevered though to win out 66-59.

“I’m delighted to get the win, that’s all that matters first game of the season,” said Moycullen’s John Cunningham. “We had a dream first half which isn’t the greatest thing in a derby, but they came back hard at us. They stepped up in the second half, they fought and they battled and we struggled to deal with that. Our defence stood to us, I’m really, really happy with our defence tonight. We have a young team, they have to learn it’s a man’s game now – a lot of them have just stepped up from underage and they got a good lesson there on what Super League basketball is all about.”

In the other Galway game of the weekend, Gamefootage.net Titans hosted Ulster University Elks in The Jes on Sunday afternoon and bagged their first win of the season with a 68-60 point win over the Ulster side.

The Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League got underway with a bang on Saturday evening, with one of the big results of the weekend delivered in Kerry, as newly-promoted Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin overcame neighbours Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in a storming derby game at the Tralee Sports Complex.

A huge performance from the Super League debutants’ Pierre Newton, who finished the game on a whopping 34 points, was added to by strong inside play from Daniel Jokubaitis and Ivan Bogdonavic, to see the game neck-in-neck throughout. A cool head from the free throw line for Killorglin as the clock ticked down saw them edge ahead, with Newton bagging the winning scores for the visitors at the death to see them home to a historic 86-89 point victory.

Speaking afterwards, Killorglin head coach, Ignas Šijanas said: “Tonight was a fantastic team effort, with everyone playing their part. We had worked really hard for this game and the team believed in our system and it paid off. The support was unreal in Tralee tonight too and it helped us over the line for sure. We’ll enjoy tonight but it’s only one game – we will be back working hard during the week to get ready for next Saturday night.”

Down the road to another big derby game, and newly promoted C and S Neptune had their first taste of Super League action in three years when they welcomed UCC Demons to Neptune Stadium. Kyle Hosford was one of the standout stars for an experienced Demons side on the evening, as they drove home to an 88-100 point win.

“I’m feeling good after that performance,” said head coach, Colin O’Reilly. “To put up 100 points was unexpected. It was sloppy at times, which it always is in derby games and the first game of the season, but we’ll take the win and I presume we’ll get better, hopefully.

“It’s probably good to play Neptune at this stage of the season. It’s their first time back up in a while and their players probably wouldn’t have been used to the size and athleticism of the Super League, but the longer the season goes on they’re not going to be pushovers for anyone.”

Meanwhile, reigning league champions UCD Marian also got their season off to a winning start, running out 75-68 point winners over DCU Saints in one of two Dublin derbies. The second derby in the capital saw the meeting of Griffith College Swords Thunder and Pyrobel Killester at the ALSAA. A big 30-point game from Swords’ Elijah Mays wasn’t enough for the hosts though, as they lost out 81-86 in the end.

The final game of the evening saw the clash of Templeogue and Belfast Star at Oblate Hall in Inchicore. Big scoring from Jason Killeen and Neil Randolph for the Dubliners saw them into a 40-34 lead at half time and, despite the best efforts of Star’s Mark Berlic and Mike Davis, Templeogue drove home to an 88-72 point win.

The heat was also cranked up another notch in the Men’s Division One at the weekend, with three teams remaining unbeaten across the two conferences.

In the Southern Conference, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney both continued their winning start to the season, with wins over Limerick Celtics and Portlaoise Panthers respectively to see them sit top of the conference table with five wins and no losses. The winning streak will come to an end for one of these teams next weekend though, as Saturday night in Killarney is set to be a sold-out affair when St Paul’s host Ballincollig in a hugely-anticipated top of the table clash.

Speaking after Saturday’s game against Celtics, Ballincollig head coach, Kieran O’Sullivan said: “Today was a statement game for us, we wanted to continue the run and we managed to do that and giving up just 66 points is credit to our guys defensively. It’s still only September, but it’s great to have the wins.”

Killarney’s Cormac Donoghue also reflected on his side’s performance saying: “I’m delighted we have finished the month of September unbeaten. We have a huge task next weekend against a serious Ballincollig outfit, and that game will give us a good indication of where we are at. I’m looking forward to it and you can be sure our gym will be packed to the rafters for what should be a great game.”

Meanwhile over in the Northern Conference, a big Dublin derby saw DBS Éanna come out on top over Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers as the two went head-to-head on Saturday evening. Both sides went into the game unbeaten, but the hosts had the edge in the end winning out 79-58.

Elsewhere around the league, UL Sports Eagles got their first win of the season under their belts, with a big derby win over neighbours LIT. A 34-point display from American Tarchee Brown helped the visitors into a 37-45 point lead at half time, and they didn’t look back from there, driving home to a 67-90 point victory in the end. IT Carlow Basketball also added another win to their tally on Friday evening, overcoming WIT Vikings by 20 points at the Barrow Centre, while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions secured a big road win against LYIT Donegal, running out 88-105 winners on Saturday.

The final two games of the weekend saw EJ Sligo All Stars secure a big win over KUBS in Dublin on Saturday evening, with Zack Yonda and Connor McClenaghan shooting them home to a 67-80 point victory