Win tickets to THE HATE U GIVE on The Alan Murphy Show and The Big Drive Home with Fox Films & Eye Cinema

Movie Time on The Big Drive Home with Donal Mahon and the Alan Murphy Show with The Eye Cinema GalwayThis week on The Big Drive Home Donal Mahon and The Alan Murphy Show, we will be giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Galway Bay Fm preview night in association with Fox Films and Eye Cinema Galway.

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighbourhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what is right.

THE HATE U GIVE stars Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Lamar Johnson, Issa Rae, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, with Common and Anthony Mackie.

THE HATE U GIVE is released in UK cinemas October 22.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le496MJ24Ug&feature=youtu.be