Mountbellew to host Wests first genetic genealogy conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first genetic genealogy conference to take place in the West of Ireland will be held in Mountbellew tomorrow.

Experts in the field will discuss the benefits of DNA testing in tracing family members and neighbours who may have emigrated from Ireland.

Dr. Maurice Gleeson will also speak on how recent advances in DNA analysis could be used in the case of the Tuam mother and baby home site.

Locals Seamus Bellew and Martin Curley will also address the conference on the extensive local research they have conducted on the Bellew family of Moutbellew and the Laheen family of Menlough.

The conference takes place at the Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew all day tomorrow, with registration opening at 9am.

On FYI Galway from 5 conference organiser Martin Curley will have more details…