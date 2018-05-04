15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Mountbellew to host Wests first genetic genealogy conference

By GBFM News
May 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first genetic genealogy conference to take place in the West of Ireland will be held in Mountbellew tomorrow.

Experts in the field will discuss the benefits of DNA testing in tracing family members and neighbours who may have emigrated from Ireland.

Dr. Maurice Gleeson will also speak on how recent advances in DNA analysis could be used in the case of the Tuam mother and baby home site.

Locals Seamus Bellew and Martin Curley will also address the conference on the extensive local research they have conducted on the Bellew family of Moutbellew and the Laheen family of Menlough.

The conference takes place at the Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew all day tomorrow, with registration opening at 9am.

On FYI Galway from 5 conference organiser Martin Curley will have more details…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Man in custody after Garda stabbed in Oranmore
Leo Varadkar ‘deeply regrets’ Sean Canney leaving Independent Alliance
May 4, 2018
Man due before Galway District Court over stabbing of Garda in Oranmore
May 4, 2018
Revenue seize €42K of tobacco products in city searches
May 4, 2018
Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 4, 2018
MacDara Wins League and Cup Double
May 4, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK