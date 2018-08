Motorsport Ireland Weekend RoundUp

High five for unbeaten Dwane

Rob Dwane made it five wins in a row as he kept his unbeaten record in this year’s Naylor Engineering National Hilllclimb and Sprint Championship, with his OMS having a big lead over his nearest rival on both days of the Limerick two-day event at Kilfinane.

The 21-year-old from Tulla, Co Clare, was almost four seconds faster than runner up Gary Cunningham’s Global GT on Saturday, and had a 5.8-second winning margin yesterday. Escort driver Peter McKinley finished third each time.

Cork driver Gary Edwards was less than a second ahead of Dubliner Alex Denning at the finish of the Iame X30 Senior Final of the National Kart Racing Championship at Mondello Park, with Michael Slein completing the leaderboard.

LIMERICK M C HILLCLIMB AT GLENROE, KILFINANE, CO LIMERICK (ROUND 4 OF NAYLOR ENGINEERING NATIONAL HILLCLIMB/SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 1):

1 Rob Dwane (OMS 25) 77.31s,

2 Gary Cunningham (Global GT) 81.13s,

3 Peter McKinley (Escort) 84.02s,

4 John Mahon (DJ-ADS1 Hayabusa) 85.05s,

5 Mark Carroll (Starlet) 86.15s,

6 Dara Fay (Suzuki Swift) 87.37s,

7 Martin Flanagan (BMW M3) 88.48s,

8 Tommy Gardiner (Civic) 88.64s,

9 Denis O’Connell (Civic) 89.93s,

10 Paul O’Connell (Civic) 90.46s.

Class winners: Liam Fitzgibbon (Micra), Gary Egan (Seicento), Dara Fay, John Kennedy (Dax Rush), Peter McKinley, Gary Cunningham, Ken Treacy (Mini), Enda Byrne (Sheane VW), John Mahon, Denis O’Connell, Peter McDonnell (Civic), Martin Flanagan.

LIMERICK M C HILLCLIMB AT GLENROE, KILFINANE, CO LIMERICK (ROUND 5 OF NAYLOR ENGINEERING NATIONAL HILLCLIMB/SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 2):

1 Rob Dwane (OMS 25) 76.64s,

2 Gary Cunningham (Global GT) 82.50s,

3 Peter McKinley (Escort) 83.91s,

4 Brian Kirwan (Peugeot 205) 84.97s,

5 Tommy Gardiner (Civic) 87.01s,

6 John Mahon (DJ-ADS1 Hayabusa) 87.15s,

7 Dara Fay (Suzuki Swift) 87.68s,

8 Martin Flanagan (BMW M3) 87.70s,

9 Derek Butler (Civic) 87.97s,

10 Willie Barrett (Civic) 89.11s.

Class winners: Andrew Purser (Peugeot 205), Leanne Carroll (Seicento), Tommy Gardiner, Brian Kirwan, Peter McKinley, Gary Cunningham, Mick O’Shea (MGB GT), Enda Byrne (Sheane VW), John Mahon, Derek Butler, Peter McDonnell (Civic), Martin Flanagan.

MOTORSPORT IRELAND KART RACE MEETING AT MONDELLO PARK, CO KILDARE (ROUND 6 OF MI NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

Mini Kart: 1 Tadgh Buckley, 2 Conor Fogarty, 3 Ben Smith.

Cadet Novice Final: 1 James Robinson, 2 Robbie Buckley, 3 Jack Buckley.

Iame Cadet Final: 1 Sean Hogan, 2 Sean McGovern, 3 Alex O’Grady.

Cadets (Black Plates): 1 James Robinson, 2 Robbie Buckley, 3 Colin Cronin.

Rotax Max Final: 1 Sean Spratt, 2 Thomas McCann, 3 James Coleman.

Iame X30 Junior Final: 1 Sean McCormack, 2 Karl O’Brien, 3 J P Sleator.

Iame X30 Senior Final: 1 Gary Edwards, 2 Alex Denning, 3 Michael Slein.