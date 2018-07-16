15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

By Sport GBFM
July 16, 2018

Time posted: 2:36 pm

Meath driver Cian Carey, a former Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year, had a great weekend at Oulton Park in Cheshire, taking first and second places in the British Formula 3 Cup series rounds, leaving him in the championship lead after the opening four race meetings.

Carey started both races from pole position, leading race one all the way to take his fourth victory this year. However, he got too much wheelspin at the green light for race two, slipping back a few places, and he couldn’t quite regain the lead before the chequered flag, having to settle for runner up position.

Kilkenny’s Ian White, the current National Hewison Trophy Autotest champion, made it five wins in a row as he extended his unbeaten record in this year’s Premier Auto Parts Munster series yesterday in the Killarney event at Millstreet.

However, a maximum penalty for White on one of the twelve tests made for a close finish, with Corkman Liam Cashman only three seconds behind at the end.

KILLARNEY & DISTRICT MC AUTOTEST AT MILLSTREET, CO CORK (ROUND 5 OF PREMIER AUTO PARTS MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Ian White (Mini Special) 487.4s,

2 Liam Cashman (Nova) 490.5s,

3 Martin Walsh (Starlet Special) 500.0s,

4 Mike Mulcahy (Mini Special) 522.2s,

5 Connie Lynch (Starlet Special) 533.9s,

6 Michael Cashman (Corsa) 558.5s.

Class winners: Robert Beamish (Mini) 617.0s, Mike Mulcahy, Martin Walsh, Don Giles (Westfield) 581.0s, Michael Lynch (Starlet) 582.5s, Liam Cashman, Billy Neville (Locost) 615.3s.

