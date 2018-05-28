Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

The Ford Fiesta of Monaghan-Limerick pairing Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty dominated round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Cavan Kilmore Hotel event. They set the pace on the opening stage and stayed in front all through the day to beat points leader Declan Boyle, a former double title holder, by 34 seconds.

Boyle and co-driver James O’Reilly had no answer to Moffett’s pace, although they were well clear of third placed Darren Gass and Enda Sherry in their Impreza, who were another 47 seconds down at the finish.

Another former champion, Donagh Kelly, spent the day getting used to his new Fiesta and had a cautious drive to fifth place, although he still holds runner up position in the points table.

Double Irish Rallycross champion Derek Tohill had another clean sweep at Tynagh, Co Galway, with his Parts for Cars Fiesta easily winning both the Supercar Final and the main race, the Super Final, in the third round of this year’s series. Dubliner Tohill was 26 seconds clear of the Coyne brothers, Michael and Willie, in the Super Final, after earlier having 34s to spare over Declan Kelly in the Supercar race.

CO CAVAN MC HOTEL KILMORE STAGES RALLY AT CAVAN (ROUND 3 OF TRITON SHOWERS NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP AND ROUND 3 OF SLIGO PALLETS BORDER CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Josh Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Fiesta WRC) 55m 23s,

2 Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly (Fiesta WRC) 55m 57s,

3 Darren Gass/Enda Sherry (Impreza WRC) 56m 44s,

4 Joe McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Mini WRC) 57m 46s,

5 Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley (Fiesta WRC) 57m 56s,

6 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Impreza WRC) 57m 59s,

7 Stuart Darcy/William Kelly (Darrian T90 GTR) 58m 31s,

8 Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore (Escort) 58m 34s,

9 Ryan Loughman/Gareth Doherty (Escort) 59m 23s,

10 Kevin Barrett/Anthony Nestor (Impreza WRC) 59m 30s.

Motorsport Safety Team Group N award: Cathan McCourt/Grace O’Brien (Lancer Evo 10) 61m 43s.

rally.ie Two wheel drive award: Stuart Darcy/William Kelly.

Historics: 1 Malcolm Pedlow/Billy Regan (BMW 2002Ti) 73m 44s.

Juniors: 1 Jason Black/Jack McKenna (Starlet) 38m 54s,

2 Stephen Faughnan/Amy Faughnan (Escort) 42m 47s,

3 Gareth Black/Calum Maguire (Starlet) 41m 11s.

CARLOW CAR CLUB RALLYCROSS AT PALLAS KARTING, TYNAGH, CO GALWAY (ROUND 3 OF PARTS FOR CARS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

SUPER FINAL:

1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 4m 45.15s,

2 Michael Coyne (Vauxhall Nova) 5m 11.14s,

3 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa) 5m 12.31s,

4 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact),

5 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta),

6 Thomas O’Rafferty (Vauxhall Nova).

SUPERCAR FINAL:

1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 4m 49.58s,

2 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta) 5m 23.95s,

3 Noel Greene (Mitsubishi Mirage) 5m 50.76s.

MODIFIED FINAL:

1 Michael Coyne (Vauxhall Nova) 5m 11.60s,

2 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa) 5m 11.95s,

3 Peter McGarry (Ford Fiesta) 5m 21.76s,

4 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact),

5 Philip Kelly (Peugeot 205),

6 Chris Grimes (Vauxhall Nova).

PRODUCTION FINAL:

1 Ciaran Murphy (Peugeot 106) 5m 34.61s,

2 Damian Farrell (Peugeot 106) 5m 46.68s,

3 Eugene Ward (Peugeot 106) 5m 49.10s,

4 Dermot Gargan (Peugeot 106).

RALLY CARS FINAL:

1 Thomas O’Rafferty (Vauxhall Nova) 5m 30.01s,

2 Dick Sheenan (Opel Corsa) 5m 32.62s,

3 Brian Murphy (Peugeot 106) 5m 42.67s,

4 P J Doyle (Peugeot 205),

5 Peter O’Brien (Peugeot 205),

6 Joe Downey (Peugeot 106).

FORD FIESTA ZETEC FINAL:

1 Denis McCrudden 5m 50.78s,

2 Eric Fleming 5m 51.42s,

3 David Maher 5m 58.73s.

JUNIOR FINAL:

1 Michael Ryan (Ford Fiesta) 5m 56.45s,

2 Jack Byrne (Ford Fiesta) 5m 56.88s,

3 Christopher Grimes (Ford Fiesta) 5m 57.59s,

4 Conor Kehoe (Ford Fiesta),

5 Aaron Whelan (Nissan Micra),

6 Eoin Kinsella (Ford Fiesta).

BUGGY FINAL:

1 Russell Woods (Semog) 4m 56.12s,

2 Owen Skelly (Semog) 5m 10.62s.