Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

The Ulster-Munster pairing of Marty McCormack and David Moynihan dominated the third round of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, the Moonraker, based in West Cork. After eight stages around Ballyvourney, they had 26 seconds to spare over Barry McKenna and Leon Jordan, who take over the points lead as the winners are not registered for the title battle.

Former Forestry champion Josh Moffett set the pace on the first stage, but transmission trouble cost him more than a minute, dropping the Monaghan driver to 34th position, and he spent the rest of the day mounting a recovery drive which saw him take a tremendous third spot at the finish.

Andrew Purcell, the series leader after the two opening rounds, was forced to retire with diff problems. Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel in his Nova won the Junior class by 25 seconds from Donegalman Marty Gallagher.

Sylvie Mullins scored a double at Mondello Park, winning both of the Boss Formula Libre races after two close battles for top place. Jack Byrne and Lee Newsome shared the honours in the Formula Vee class, with Michael Cullen, John Denning and Dave Maguire taking a victory each in the Fiesta ST races.