15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

By Sport GBFM
April 16, 2018

Time posted: 3:24 pm

The Ulster-Munster pairing of Marty McCormack and David Moynihan dominated the third round of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, the Moonraker, based in West Cork. After eight stages around Ballyvourney, they had 26 seconds to spare over Barry McKenna and Leon Jordan, who take over the points lead as the winners are not registered for the title battle.

Former Forestry champion Josh Moffett set the pace on the first stage, but transmission trouble cost him more than a minute, dropping the Monaghan driver to 34th position, and he spent the rest of the day mounting a recovery drive which saw him take a tremendous third spot at the finish.

Andrew Purcell, the series leader after the two opening rounds, was forced to retire with diff problems. Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel in his Nova won the Junior class by 25 seconds from Donegalman Marty Gallagher.

Sylvie Mullins scored a double at Mondello Park, winning both of the Boss Formula Libre races after two close battles for top place. Jack Byrne and Lee Newsome shared the honours in the Formula Vee class, with Michael Cullen, John Denning and Dave Maguire taking a victory each in the Fiesta ST races.

 

Marty McCormack and Dave Moynihan on their way to winning the Moonraker Forestry Rally yesterday. Photo credit to Ruaidhri Nash

print
Sport
More time sought to complete major new retail development at Wellpark Road
National Road Series 2018 – Second Round
April 16, 2018
Galway’s Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures
April 16, 2018
National Road Series 2018 – Second Round
April 16, 2018
Galway Minor Camogie Team Book Place In All-Ireland Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 16, 2018
Connemara Aerospace company at risk of jobs loss
April 16, 2018
Closing stages in trial of Galway man accused of oral rape

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline