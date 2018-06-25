Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up

Irish pair Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin came within an ace of scoring maximum points in the Prestone British Rally Championship section of the Renties Ypres International Rally in Belgium, dominating the event for two days before a puncture on the final stage dropped their Hyundai i20 to third place at the finish.

They are the current holders of the British title, with Cronin the champion for the fourth time, and despite their misfortune, they still hold second place in the British points table behind Ypres category winner Matt Edwards. Another crew from Ireland, James Wilson and Gavin Doherty, took third place in the Junior section in their Peugeot 208.

CARRICK-ON-SUIR M C DOOLEY’S HOTEL RAVEN’S ROCK STAGES RALLY AT WATERFORD (ROUND 4 OF SUIRWAY GROUP SOUTH EAST STAGES CHAMPIONSHIP AND ROUND 3 OF PLASTICBAGS.IE SOUTHERN 4 RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Daniel Cronin/Shane Buckley (Fiesta) 62m 53s,

2 John Dalton/Gwynfor Jones (Darrian T90) 64m 05s,

3 Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Escort) 64m 58s,

4 Martyn England/Dawn England (Fiesta R5) 65m 07s,

5 Wayne Evans/John Smithwick (Escort) 66m 20s,

6 James Bradley/Maria Kehoe (Civic) 67m 03s.

Juniors: 1 Michael Cunniffe/Barry Talt (Peugeot 205) 51m 15s,

2 Eamonn McCarthy/Lisa Knox (Civic) 51m 41s,

3 Denis Nagle/Donagh Crowley (Micra) 52m 09s.

SOUTHERN KARTING CLUB KART RACE MEETING AT PALLAS KARTING, TYNAGH (ROUND 4 OF MOTORSPORT IRELAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

Mini Kart: 1 Tadgh Buckley, 2 Conor Fogarty, 3 Ben Smith.

Cadet Novice Final: 1 Robbie Buckley, 2 Jack Buckley, 3 Andrei Lamov.

Iame Cadet Final: 1 Alex O’Grady, 2 Sean Hogan, 3 Sean McGovern.

Cadets (Black Plates): 1 James Robinson, 2 Jack Buckley, 3 Carter Mooney.

Iame X30 Junior Final: 1 Karl O’Brien, 2 Alyx Coby, 3 J P Sleator.

Rotax Max Final: 1 Simon Ramseyer, 2 Thomas McCann, 3 Dave McCabe.

Iame X30 Senior Final: 1 Gary Edwards, 2 Gary Turkington, 3 Michael Slein.

TRIALS DRIVERS’ CLUB MULTI VENUE AUTOTEST AT AVOCA RIVER PARK, ARKLOW, CO WICKLOW:

1 Eamonn Byrne (Starlet) 1743s,

2 Christopher Evans (Toyota MR-S) 1751s,

3 Mark Doran (Escort) 1765s,

4 Piers MacFheorais (Mazda MX5) 1777s,

5 Brian Kingston (Ignis) 1822s,

6 John Nolan (Starlet) 1823s,

7 Robert Whelan (Starlet) 1828s,

8 Philip O’Reilly (Starlet) 1831s,

9 Richard Meeke (Mazda MX5) 1852s,

10 John O’Reilly (Toyota MR2) 1853s.

Class winners: John McAssey (Starlet) 1869s, Simon Evans (Starlet) 1927s, Brian Kingston, Christopher Evans, Mark Doran, Zoe Briggs (Mazda