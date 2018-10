Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up

Donegal pair Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney made their long trip to West Cork well worthwhile when their two wheel drive Escort scored a rare victory over four wheel drive opposition in the Skibbereen West Lodge Hotel Fastnet Rally based in Bantry. They finished 21 seconds ahead of the Fiesta World Rally Car of Welsh visitor and former Irish National Rally champion Melvyn Evans and his local co-driver Sean Hayde.

