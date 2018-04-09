15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Motorsport Ireland Round Up

By Sport GBFM
April 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:55 pm

Double champion Derek Tohill got his bid for a hat trick off to a good start by dominating yesterday’s opening round of the Parts for Cars National Rallycross Championship at Mondello Park, once again beating regular rival Noel Greene into second place.

Tohill led his fellow Dubliner in the heats to start the Supercar Final from pole position, and he led Greene all the way to guarantee another pole spot for the main race of the day, the Super Final. However, he got a bad start and Greene led the opening lap, only for Tohill to dive up the inside at the first corner of lap two, staying ahead to the finish.

Three former title holders battled for the leading positions in round two of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Circuit of Kerry, with Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle coming out on top, ahead of Roy White from Tipperary.

Monaghan’s Moffett brothers, Josh and Sam, took first and second places in the UAC Easter Stages Rally, finishing just four seconds apart after two days rallying through the Co Antrim stages. They took the top two points scoring positions in the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Championship in West Cork last month in the same order, and are now firmly established at the top of the leaderboard.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday April 9th 2018
April 9, 2018
Galway Ladies Footballers Book League Semi-Final Spot
April 8, 2018
Semi-final pairings confirmed in Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues
April 8, 2018
NUIG and DCU complete superb league and varsity double

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 9, 2018
Watermain burst leaves Spiddal area without supply
April 9, 2018
Ballinasloe councillor leads tributes to Moylough man who died in farming accident

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline