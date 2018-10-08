Motorsport Ireland Round Up – 4th For Breen In Wales While Denning Makes History In Tynagh

Dubliner Patricia Denning yesterday made Irish motor sport history by becoming the first female driver ever to score an outright win in a Rallycross, bringing her Lancer Evo home in top place in the Super Final at Tynagh, in Co Galway, in a dramatic final lap which saw each of the top four drivers take the lead at some point.

Long time leader Peter McGarry’s car seemed to lose power and he dropped back, with Lloyd Spendlove and Pearse Browne both edging in front briefly. However, with just two corners left to the finish, Denning, who had already won the Rally Car Final earlier in the day, went ahead and stayed there to the chequered flag, with Browne taking runner up position, less than a second behind.

Double Parts for Cars National champion Derek Tohill was an early casualty with gearbox problems on his Fiesta during the qualifying heats, but with four wins already this year, he is still on course for a hat trick of titles with two rounds left.

Ireland’s Young Racing Driver of the Year, Mullingar teenager Jordan Dempsey, finished second and fourth at Wuhan in China, to hold his lead in the Chinese F4 Championship heading into the final rounds at Ningbo International Speedpark next weekend. Dempsey slid off the track in Saturday’s opening race, but his Pinnacle Motorsport team repaired his car for yesterday’s two races.

Despite losing some time when he slid off the road on one of the final day’s slippery stages, Craig Breen of Waterford held his fourth position in Wales Rally GB to claim some useful World Rally Championship points.

He set out yesterday with his Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT C3 just 1.7 seconds behind the Toyota of Esapekka Lappi of Finland, but the gap increased to 35 seconds at the finish. However, the Irishman held off the challenge of World Championship points leader Thierry Neuville who finished four seconds behind.

MONDELLO PARK SPORTS CLUB RALLYCROSS AT PALLAS KARTING, TYNAGH, CO GALWAY (ROUND 5 OF PARTS FOR CARS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

SUPER FINAL:

1 Patricia Denning (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) 5m 18.03s,

2 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact) 5m 18.99s,

3 Peter McGarry (Vauxhall VX220) 5m 19.69s,

4 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige),

5 Derek Lenehan (Citroen Saxo),

6 Chris Grimes (Vauxhall Nova).

MODIFIED FINAL:

1 Peter McGarry (Vauxhall VX220) 5m 20.29s,

2 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige) 5m 21.88s,

3 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact) 5m 22.81s,

4 John Ward (Vauxhall VX220),

5 Chris Grimes (Vauxhall Nova).

PRODUCTION FINAL:

1 Ciaran Murphy (Peugeot 106) 5m 39.64s,

2 Derek Lenehan (Citroen Saxo) 5m 40.12s,

3 Damian Farrell (Peugeot 106) 5m 51.59s,

4 John Dowling (Citroen Saxo),

5 Tom Murphy (Peugeot 106).

RALLY CARS FINAL:

1 Patricia Denning (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) 5m 26.56s,

2 P J Doyle (Peugeot 205) 5m 57.42s,

3 Coly Loughlin (Honda Integra) 5m 57.63s,

4 Joe Downey (Peugeot 106),

5 Peter O’Brien (Peugeot 205).

FORD FIESTA ZETEC FINAL:

1 David Maher 6m 04.02s,

2 Denis McCrudden 6m 06.64s.

JUNIOR FINAL:

1 Jack Byrne (Ford Fiesta) 5m 58.25s,

2 Conor Kehoe (Ford Fiesta) 6m 01.88s,

3 Danny Nolan (Ford Fiesta) 6m 08.32s,

4 Luca Grimes (Ford Fiesta).

BUGGY FINAL:

1 Russell Woods (Semog) 5m 03.72s,

2 Robbie Allen (Semog) 5m 06.67s,

3 Pat Bellew (Semog) 5m 12.17s.

LEINSTER MOTOR CLUB GVB CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT TONLEGEE, BRITTAS BAY, CO WICKLOW:

1 Craig MacWilliam (Erskine-Yamaha) 0 marks,

2 Enda Byrne (VW) 0m,

3 Kevin Sheane (Sheane VW) 2m,

4 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 3m,

5 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 3m,

6 Gordon Watkins (Watkins-Yamaha) 4m,

7 John Bolton (Grasshopper VW) 5m,

8 Robin Taylor (VW) 6m,

9 David Meeke (BD-Opel) 6m,

10 Philip Hughes (Hughes-Honda) 7m,

11 Joe McCann (JMcVW) 8m,

12 Roy Stewart (Erskine-Harley Davidson) 9m.

Grade winners: Enda Byrne, Gordon Watkins, Robin Taylor, Guy MacWilliam (Erskine-Yamaha) 9m.