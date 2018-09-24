Motorsport Ireland Round Up

Josh Moffett rounded off a fine year in the Valvoline Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship by taking victory in the McKelvey Asbestos Bushwhacker Rally on Saturday while James Wilson & Gavin Doherty became the new Junior Champions, in their Peugeot 208.

There were surprise winners on both days of the Limerick Sprint Weekend at Limerick Racecourse, with weather conditions and a slippery, twisting course making the going very difficult. Dara Fay’s

Suzuki Swift came out on top on the opening day, ahead of the single seater Reynard of Russell Stanworth, while Peter McKinley’s famous Escort took top place yesterday, with Stanworth the runner up again.

Hewison Autotest champion Ian White scored a weekend double in the Carlow club’s Autotests in Arklow, with Guy Foster his nearest rival on Saturday. Foster’s car had problems on the second day, forcing him to retire, with multiple champion Peter Grimes taking second place.

Escort driver Joseph Smith took a narrow win in the Cavan MC Autocross at Latton, just half a second ahead of Mervyn Wedlock in another Escort.

LIMERICK MC SPRINT AT LIMERICK RACECOURSE, PATRICKSWELL, CO LIMERICK (ROUND 10 OF NAYLOR ENGINEERING NATIONAL HILLCLIMB/SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 1):

1 Dara Fay (Suzuki Swift) 95.74s,

2 Russell Stanworth (Reynard RF81 Opel) 97.56s,

3 Willie Barrett (Civic) 98.18s,

4 Brian Kirwan (Peugeot 205) 98.50s,

5 Neil Dugan (Peugeot 205) 98.78s,

6 Peter McKinley (Escort) 99.54s,

7 Martin Flanagan (BMW M3) 100.67s,

8 Tommy Gardiner (Civic) 101.17s,

9 John Mahon (DJ-ADS1 Hayabusa) 102.26s,

10 Ben O’Brien (BMW E3) 102.87s.

Class winners: Ray Cunningham (Mini), Leanne Carroll (Seicento), Willie Barrett, Brian Kirwan, Neil Dugan, Gary Cunningham (Global GT), Sean Murray (Lotus Elan +2S), John Whitley (Swift FF1600), John Mahon, Russell Stanworth, Jamie O’Rourke (Punto), Aidan Walsh (Escort), Martin Flanagan.

LIMERICK MC SPRINT AT LIMERICK RACECOURSE, PATRICKSWELL, CO LIMERICK (ROUND 11 (FINAL) OF NAYLOR ENGINEERING NATIONAL HILLCLIMB/SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 2):

1 Peter McKinley (Escort) 93.36s,

2 Russell Stanworth (Reynard RF81 Opel) 93.71s,

3 Ben O’Brien (BMW E3) 94.63s,

4 Tommy Gardiner (Civic) 95.05s,

5 Dara Fay (Suzuki Swift) 95.48s,

6 Neil Dugan (Peugeot 205) 95.80s,

7 Willie Barrett (Civic) 95.95s,

8 Martin Flanagan (BMW M3) 96.95s,

9 John Kennedy (Dax Rush) 97.76s,

10 (tie) John Mahon (DJ-ADS1 Hayabusa) and Jamie O’Rourke (Punto) 98.03s.

Class winners: Ray Cunningham (Mini), Elaine Kirwan (Seicento), Tommy Gardiner, John Kennedy, Ben O’Brien, Mick O’Shea (MGB GT), John Whitley (Swift FF1600), John Mahon, Russell Stanworth, Jamie O’Rourke, Chris O’Callaghan (Escort), Martin Flanagan.

CARLOW CC AUTOTEST AT IDA BUSINESS PARK, BALLYNATTIN, ARKLOW, CO WICKLOW (ROUND 3 OF HEWISON TROPHY CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 1):

1 Ian White (Mini Special) 714.2s,

2 Guy Foster (Mini Special) 720.5s,

3 Cian Power (Mini Special) 783.1s,

4 Paul Phelan (Mini Special) 840.0s,

5 Mark Guerin (Westfield) 867.9s,

6 Paddy Power (Mini Special) 873.3s,

7 John McAssey (Starlet) 930.3s,

8 Billy Neville (Starlet) 984.3s,

9 James Mansfield (Mazda MX5) 1040.4s,

10 Cathal O’Carroll (Mazda MX5) 1171.9s.

Class winners: Guy Foster, Mark Guerin, Billy Neville, John McAssey.

CARLOW CC AUTOTEST AT IDA BUSINESS PARK, BALLYNATTIN, ARKLOW, CO WICKLOW (ROUND 4 OF HEWISON TROPHY CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 2):

1 Ian White (Mini Special) 672.5s,

2 Peter Grimes (Mini-Nova Special) 692.3s,

3 Chris Grimes (Mini) 716.4s,

4 Cian Power (Mini Special) 775.8s,

5 Guy Foster (Mini Special) 782.0s,

6 Paul Phelan (Mini Special) 787.7s,

7 Christopher Grimes Jnr (Mini) 792.3s,

8 Mark Guerin (Westfield) 799.5s,

9 John McAssey (Starlet) 868.6s,

10 Billy Neville (Starlet) 901.1s,

11 James Grimes (Nova) 1041.5s.

Class winners: Chris Grimes, Peter Grimes, Mark Guerin, Billy Neville, John McAssey.

MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB RHODES CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT GLENEALY, CO WICKLOW:

1 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 7 marks,

2 Craig MacWilliam (Erskine-Yamaha) 12m,

3 Paul Needham (Erskine-Honda) 13m,

4 Brian Conlon (Erskine-Honda) 13m,

5 Morgan Evans (Mog-Honda) 14m,

6 Enda Byrne (VW) 16m,

7 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 17m,

8 John Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 18m,

9 Roy Stewart (Erskine-Harley Davidson) 23m,

10 Gordon Watkins (Watkins-Yamaha) 26m,

11 Dennis Burke (VW) 26m,

12 Philip Hughes (Hughes-Honda) 30m.

Grade winners: Paul Needham, Craig MacWilliam, Pat Fox (Wilson-Suzuki) 44m, Tony Hennessy (Hennessy-Harley Davidson) 41m.

CO CAVAN MC LOOSE SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT LATTON (ROUND OF MC BLINDS CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Joseph Smith (Escort) 527.71s,

2 Mervyn Wedlock (Escort) 528.21s,

3 Mickey Conlon (Escort) 534.71s.

Class winners: Alan Pickens (Nova), Sean Brunton (Civic), Anthony Masterson (Civic), Mervyn Wedlock, James Cassidy (Semog Buggy), Adrian Deane (Semog Buggy). Best Junior: Ben McIntyre (Starlet).