Motorsport Ireland Results And Roundup

For the third year in a row, Welsh visitor Steve Wood and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty in their Subaru Impreza were the winners of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally, taking the lead on Saturday’s opening stage and holding that position all through the two days to score a 42 second victory over the Hyundai i20 of Welsh-English pairing Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson.

Taking advantage of the short sea crossing, the all-Welsh crew of John Dalton and Gwynfor Jones completed the top three positions in their Darrian T90, the highest placed two wheel drive car. Cavan’s Gary Kiernan held third place for most of Saturday, but was forced to retire his Escort, leaving Frank Kelly from Dungannon as the highest Irish driver in fourth position, ahead of local Wexford pairing Richard Moore and Brian Halligan.

WEXFORD M C VOLKSWAGEN STAGES RALLY AT WEXFORD (ROUND 5 OF SUIRWAY GROUP SOUTH EAST STAGES CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Steve Wood/Keith Moriarty (Impreza WRC) 103m 30s,

2 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Hyundai i20 R5) 104m 12s,

3 John Dalton/Gwynfor Jones (Darrian T90 GTR) 105m 58s,

4 Frank Kelly/John McGrath (Escort) 107m 35s,

5 Richard Moore/Brian Halligan (Escort) 108m 31s,

6 Wesley Patterson/Johnny Baird (Escort) 108m 36s,

7 Paul Rowley/Darragh Mullen (Fiesta R5) 109m 26s,

8 Patrick McHugh/Pauric O’Donnell (Escort) 109m 48s,

9 Richard Cleary/Niamh Holland (Escort) 110m 20s,

10 Brendan McDaid/Damien McGettigan (Escort) 112m 02s.

Group N Production class: Brian O’Keeffe/Sean Hayde (Lancer Evo 9).

Juniors: 1 Tom Holton/Jack McKenna (Civic) 57m 24s,

2 Shay Delaney/Marc Kavanagh (Civic) 57m 41s,

3 Mick Lonergan/Mikey Walsh (Civic) 57m 57s.

MUNSTER KART CLUB RACE MEETING AT KARTWORLD, WATERGRASSHILL, CO CORK (ROUND 8 OF MOTORSPORT IRELAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

Iame Cadets Final: 1 Sean Hogan, 2 Alex O’Grady, 3 Calem MacSweeney.

Cadet Novice Final: 1 Robbie Buckley, 2 Jack Buckley, 3 James Robinson.

Novice Final: 1 Jack Buckley, 2 Callum Doak, 3 Robbie Buckley.

Mini Kart: 1 Tadgh Buckley, 2 Chad Laman, 3 Jack McLoughlin.

Iame X30 Junior Final: 1 Sean McCormack, 2 Alyx Coby, 3 Karl O’Brien.

Iame X30 Senior Final: 1 Gary Edwards, 2 Philip Rawson, 3 Ross Hayes.

Rotax Max Final: 1 Thomas McCann, 2 Dave McCabe, 3 Philip O’Brien.

Formula 125 Open Final: 1 Ian Walsh, 2 Jack Moran, 3 Mick Dunnion.